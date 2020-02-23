Deontay Wilder’s Coach Reveals Mix-Up In Corner After Throwing In Towel

Deontay Wilder’s head trainer Jay Deas revealed there was a disagreement in the former champion’s corner over the decision to throw in the towel during the seventh round of last night’s heavyweight title bout.

Wilder suffered the first defeat of his professional career as he lost his WBC world heavyweight title to Fury with the fight being stopped in the seventh round.

The Bronze Bomber was on the receiving end of a barrage of punches from Fury and had already been knocked down twice by his opponent when Wilder’s corner opted to throw in the towel and end the fight.

Wilder looked visibly frustrated with the decision although he did appear to be struggling in the last couple of rounds, with a cut in his ear affecting him.

In the post-fight press conference, Wilder’s head coach Deas outlined that co-trainer Mark Breland made the decision to throw in the towel and it wasn’t necessarily one he agreed with.

“I didn’t think he should have (thrown in the towel). Deontay is a ‘go out on his shield’ type of guy and he would tell you straight up, ‘Don’t throw the towel in’.

“You’ve also got to consider that Deontay is a fearsome puncher. That’s always a difficult thing because he does always have that shot to land a big shot and turn things around.

“I’m the head coach of the team but we do things a little bit differently. 99 per cent of the time, the head coach of the team is also the guy that’s the lead in the corner. Ours is a little bit more like American football where the head coach doesn’t necessarily call the plays – you have an offensive and defensive coordinator.”

“During the round, Mark said something about possibly throwing the towel in and I told him, ‘Don’t do that’. Then the fight went a little bit longer and then I saw the towel go in. I haven’t talked to Mark about it but we will talk about it and figure out what exactly happened there.”