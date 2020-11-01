Deontay Wilder claims his ‘water was spiked’ during Tyson Fury loss

“That transformation, I was drinking certain water and stuff.”

Deontay Wilder has claimed that his water was spiked during his WBC heavyweight title fight against Tyson Fury in February 2020.

Wilder was stopped by Fury in the 7th round in Las Vegas as he suffered the first defeat of his professional career, losing the WBC heavyweight title in the process.

Following the Fury defeat, Wilder blamed the 45lb suit he wore to the ring on his fatigue during the fight, but has now outlined that he believes his water was spiked instead.

“About 15 minutes before going out to the fight, warming up on the mitts, it was perfect, I felt great,” he told 78SportsTV.

“Until I went to the ring. That transformation, I was drinking certain water and stuff, trying to keep myself hydrated.

“I just start feeling weird. My water was spiked as if I took a muscle relaxer or something like that.

“After a fight is over with and it don’t go in your favour you’re always looking for what happened.

“Certain things, the atmosphere just didn’t seem right. It felt like something was about to go down, and not in my favour.

“It wasn’t just the suit, my water was tampered with.

“This feeling here, it was a different feeling. It was like I had no control over my body, my legs was weak and stuff like that.”

Wilder has not returned to the squared-circle since his loss to Tyson Fury, however the pair had reportedly been set to face off in a trilogy bout in July of this year.

Those plans were shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elsewhere in the heavyweight division, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Dereck Chisora via a unanimous decision on Saturday night.

The Ukrainian settled into the fight after pressure from Chisora in the opening four or five rounds to pick up an impressive victory.

