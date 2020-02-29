Deontay Wilder Vows To ‘Rise From The Ashes’ & Retain Heavyweight Title

Former WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has vowed to retain his title following his defeat to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas last weekend.

In one of the most highly anticipated rematches in the history of the heavyweight division, Fury outclassed the champion with Wilder’s corner throwing in the towel during the seventh round.

Wilder, one of the most fearsome knockout artists in heavyweight history, failed to significantly land on Fury as he was unable to unleash his trademark right hand.

Wilder had previously outlined that his 40-pound entrance gear had a detrimental effect on his performance against Fury. But in a post on his social media he vowed that the war was just beginning between the two and that he would become champion again.

“Your king is here and we ain’t going nowhere, for the war has just begun. I will rise again. I am strong,” he said.

“I am a king, you can’t take my pride. I am a warrior. I am a king that will never give up. I’m a king that will fight to the death.”

“And if anyone don’t understand that, don’t understand what it is to go to war, don’t understand what it is to fight, we will rise again. We will regain the title. I will be back. We will hold our heads up high.

“Your king is in great spirits. We will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title. I’ll see you in a few months, for the war has just begun. All my love to all my people.”

It is not yet known whether Wilder and Fury will have a trilogy fight.

But there is no doubt that the new WBC world heavyweight champion will have his eye on a potential unification bout with Anthony Joshua in the future.

