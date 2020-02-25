Deontay Wilder Blames 40-Pound Entrance Gear On Tyson Fury Loss

Deontay Wilder has outlined that he felt the weight of his entrance gear played a part in his WBC world heavyweight title defeat to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Wilder lost his title to the impressive Fury after a seventh round stoppage in what was the first defeat of the American fighter’s professional career.

The former champion is feared for his one-punch knockout power, but Fury managed to keep the champion at bay throughout the bout and dominated, dropping his opponent twice in the opening five rounds.

Wilder never looked truly comfortable in his rematch with Fury and spoke to the media on Monday for the first time during the defeat, explaining that his elaborate entrance attire had an adverse effect on his performance in the bout.

Both men opted for rather theatrical entrances with Fury wearing a crown and a robe as he was carried to the ring while Wilder wore a black metallic costume with a glowing mask.

In quotes reported by Yahoo Sports, Wilder outlined that his heavy ‘uniform’ meant that he didn’t have the legs required to go the distance against Fury.

“My uniform was way too heavy for me. I didn’t have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through. But I’m a warrior, and people know that I’m a warrior.

“It could easily be told that I didn’t have legs or anything. A lot of people were telling me, ‘It looked like something was wrong with you.’

“Something was, but when you’re in the ring, you have to bluff a lot of things. I tried my best to do so. I knew I didn’t have the legs because of my uniform.

“I was only able to put it on [for the first time] the night before, but I didn’t think it was going to be that heavy,” he added.

“It weighed 40, 40-some pounds with the helmet and all the batteries. I wanted my tribute to be great for Black History Month. I wanted it to be good and I guess I put that before anything.”

