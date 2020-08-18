Anthony Joshua heaps praise on ‘phenomenal’ Katie Taylor

Anthony Joshua has outlined that Katie Taylor is an athlete he takes inspiration from ahead of her bout with Delphine Persoon on Saturday.

Katie Taylor faces the Belgian in a highly anticipated rematch for her lightweight titles. The Bray boxer narrowly won the first meeting between the pair.

They will battle on the undercard of Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin as part of Eddie Hearn’s Fight Camp series.

Both Joshua and Taylor won Olympic gold at the 2012 Olympics in London and there has always been a mutual respect between the two.

“I really respect her,” Joshua told Sky Sports. “She is phenomenal, she is someone I sit back quietly and learn from.

“She is a real-life athlete – I am more reckless. I take inspiration from her. She is a dedicated athlete.”

Taylor has since fought four times at the same events as Joshua as she built her 15-0 unbeaten record. The Irish fighter unified the lightweight division with victory over Persoon in June 2019.

The bout was extremely close, with one judge even scoring it 95:95. Speaking in quotes reported by RTE, Taylor outlined that she felt like she deserved to win the first fight.

“The first fight was too close for my liking,” said Taylor.

“It has been hanging over my head over the last year, so I was delighted when the rematch was nailed down.

“I’m looking forward to putting on a more dominant performance on August 22nd and shutting up everyone that has criticised me over the last year.

“I did watch the fight back and it was obviously a very close fight. That’s why there is a rematch.

“I definitely couldn’t have given her more than five rounds. So, for people to say it was a ‘disgraceful decision’ or it was a robbery, is a disgrace in itself.

“I felt like I deserved to win the fight even though it was very close.”

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, boxing, delphine persoon, eddie hearn, katie taylor