All You Need To Know Ahead Of Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder Rematch

On Saturday, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will step into the ring once again to clash for the WBC World Heavyweight title in one of the most highly anticipated rematches in recent boxing history.

After a fascinating draw on December 1st 2018, the two will run it back at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in what’s sure to be another barnburner of a bout.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2:

Where Can I Watch It?

Irish fans can watch Fury vs Wilder II which takes place on Saturday night via BT Sport Box Office and the event will cost €29.99.

You can also stream the fight on the BT Sport website or on the BT Sport Box Office app.

What Time Does It Start?

The heavyweight duo are expected to make their ring walks at 9pm local time which is 5am Irish time.

What’s At Stake?

Wilder’s WBC heavyweight crown is up for grabs when the pair meet at the MGM Grand on Saturday, but both men will also be putting their unbeaten records on the line.

Wilder currently sits at 41-0-1 with the one draw coming in the first meeting with Fury while his British counterpart is 29-0-1 with the 1 deriving from the same fight.

Who Is The Favourite?

According to Paddy Power, Fury is the slight favourite going into the fight at 10/11 while Wilder is at evens to retain his title.

If you feel the rematch will be similar to their first contest you can get a draw at 22/1.

What Does The Undercard Look Like?

Charles Martin v Gerald Washington – heavyweight

Emanuel Navarrete v Jeo Santisima – WBO Super Bantamweight title

Sebastian Fundora v Daniel Lewis – super welterweight

Amir Imam v Javier Molina – welterweight

Gabriel Flores Jr v Matt Conway – lightweight

Isaac Lowe v Alberto Guevara – featherweight

Subriel Matias v Petros Ananyan – light welterweight

