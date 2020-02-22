Fury Holds 42-Pound Weight Advantage Over Career-Heavy Wilder

Tyson Fury will take to the ring 42 pounds heavier than Deontay Wilder for their eagerly-anticipated WBC World heavyweight title rematch in Las Vegas.

The “Gypsy King” weighed in at 273 pounds, the second heaviest he has been ahead of a professional bout. The challenger is also a stone heavier than he was when the pair fought out a controversial draw in December 2018.

The champion comes into the fight at a career heaviest 231 pounds and a stone and a half heavier than when the pair last faced off. Despite weighing the heaviest he ever has, Wilder looked in impressive shape boasting a ripped physique for the crowd while Fury opted to get his tanktop on, raising some eyebrows.

However, Fury had previously stated that he would be coming into the fight at around 270 pounds.

As reported, the pair did not face-off due to the handbags that ensued at the press conference earlier this week as the pair were made to trade barbs from across the stage.

Top Rank’s Bob Arum, who co-promotes Fury, feels as though the decision was the right one to protect both heavyweights ahead of Saturday night’s bout at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“We had a face-off at the press conference and these guys, they don’t want to hurt each other obviously before the fight, but they start pushing each other and they’re not actors,” Arum told Sky Sports News, in quotes reported by Boxingscene.com

“They’re not trained, it can get out of hand and somebody can get hurt. Also, it sends a real bad image. When you have a press conference over in the UK and it’s like a football match, do the players push and shove each other? Of course not, they’re sportsmen.

“The same thing with American football, the same thing with cricket, the same thing with rugby. Why in boxing do we tolerate this kind of nonsense? It really demeans the sport.”

The eagerly-awaited rematch goes down in the small hours of the morning in Las Vegas. Find out all you need to know right here.