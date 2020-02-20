Wilder Mocks Fury’s Mental Health Struggles In Heated Press Conference

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury met in a fiery press conference ahead of this Saturday’s WBC World heavyweight title rematch.

Sparks flew immediately as a shoving match ensued as soon as the pair faced off. When the dust settled, they sat down to discuss Saturday’s highly anticipated Las Vegas rematch.

It didn’t take long for the pair to start taunting each other with Fury claiming Wilder’s profile had only grown because of the Briton.

Wilder and Fury exchange pushes! 😳 This is fight is going to be 🔥#WilderFury2 | Feb 22 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/7Bplq7IUj4 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 19, 2020

Wilder’s response to Fury’s jibes caused an uproar as the American taunted his opponent’s struggle with mental health issues.

“He should not dare to say that he got me into big-time boxing. If he does, I’ll slap him.”

“Don’t you ever forget that when I found you, you were strung out on coke. You were like a big house, contemplating killing yourself. Don’t you ever forget who brought you to big-time boxing. I brought you back, dragged you back, I put food on your table for your family to eat and I’m doing it again for a second time.

“I’m the one who sells the pay-per-view and tickets. They come to see me.”

Fury responded in kind by reminding Wilder that he was the man who defeated former heavyweight kingpin Wladimir Klitschko while taunting Wilder over his perceived lack of fame in the United States.

“I was the man who beat Wladimir Klitschko.”

“I gave you your biggest payday. You’re a bum – nobody even knows you in your own country.”

Wilder continued to taunt Fury’s mental health struggles, however, the “Gypsy King” again had a comeback for the “Bronze Bomber”.

Fury: "You’re the 3rd best heavyweight in the world!" Wilder: "Who’s number 2?" Fury: "Yo momma!" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AA9c1cZpKW — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 19, 2020

“And that’s the man you take on? A man thinking about killing himself?

“You thought you were getting an easy victory, didn’t you? Well, it didn’t work out – I came back and kicked your arse all over.”

