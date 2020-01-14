Conor McGregor Has Vowed To Win A Boxing World Title

Ahead of his return to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 246, Conor McGregor sat down for an in-depth chat with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

During the hour-long chat, the pair covered an array of topics including the various allegations that have been levied at McGregor, his last fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his goal of becoming a billionaire by 35.

By the time he turns 35 years old, @TheNotoriousMMA expects to be a billionaire 🤑 (via @arielhelwani)

Another topic discussed was the Dubliner’s foray into boxing. The SBG fighter took on Floyd Mayweather Jr back in 2017 in a record-breaking bout that captured the imagination of the entire world.

During the interview, McGregor claimed he would be willing to fight Mayweather again and knows he would beat him in a rematch.

He also claimed that there was a verbal agreement for the pair to fight in an MMA contest. However, Mayweather backtracked on the deal.

“Most certainly. I’d like to rematch Floyd,” said McGregor.

Sounds like @FloydMayweather owes Conor McGregor an MMA fight 👀@TheNotoriousMMA doesn't think it'll happen, but still wants a rematch in the ring (via @arielhelwani, @ESPNRingside)

“I think we should rematch Floyd. I mean, he’s flirting with it, and they want all this. And he can go and pick someone else. It’s not gonna be the same. It’s not. I’ve done phenomenal in that bout. And the only reason I lost that bout was ’cause I prepared for a back-footed, Philly Shell-style of opponent.

“When the fight was like that, I was picking him apart. Then he came forward and started pressing, and I wasn’t sinking into my shots like I am now, [with] what my boxing coaches are drilling, specific boxing things they’re drilling into me again.

“I know I beat Floyd, I’d beat Floyd if we rematched when we rematch. He’s not gonna do a mixed martial arts bout like he said. It was supposed to be me boxing, and then we’ll do a mixed martial arts bout.

“That was what was said. And it came out of his mouth as well, and it was not written, but it was a verbal agreement. And obviously, that’s not gonna happen. I’m not going to push him on that, either.

“But I would like to box him. I think that would be a good rematch.”

The undefeated 50-0 professional isn’t the only one of McGregor’s hitlist as he also namechecked Manny Pacquiao and Paulie Malignaggi for future bouts.

The former two-weight world champion also made it clear that his intentions are to capture a world title in boxing.

“Very much so. And then the Paulie [Malignaggi] fight. I’d like to box Paulie. I want to box again. I will box again. I will get a boxing world title.”

McGregor then dismissed claims that he would have to fight multiple times in order to secure a world title shot, however, he said he does intend to box multiple times.

“No, no. But I will box multiple times. I love boxing. I truly love boxing, and I’m damn good.”