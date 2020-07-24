Anthony Joshua Reveals What He Said To Tyson Fury In Marbella

Boxing fans around the world are waiting patiently for the heavyweight title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

A two-fight deal between the British pair is believed to be all but agreed, provided they win their next bouts. Fury is set to complete his trilogy with former WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder while ‘AJ’ will put his titles on the line next against Kubrat Pulev.

The pair met in Marbella last week with a photograph of the heavyweight duo talking doing the rounds on social media. While many believed the meeting to be staged, Eddie Hearn claimed that it was in fact coincidental.

Joshua has confirmed that the meeting with his rival was random and that the first thing they spoke about was whether or not they are going to fight.

“I bumped into Fury the other day, it was random, that is the first thing we speak about when we see each other – are we fighting?” Joshua told Sky Sports.

Sweeeeeeeeeeeet Caroline!! Ohhhh ohhh ohhhhh 👊🏾💥 pic.twitter.com/2Ela7tDM4y — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) July 18, 2020

“It has to happen, we are both heavyweights in this era. I am keen, I am all up for the big fun nights and creating history. There is nothing to lose from us getting in the ring. We should just get in and get cracking and give everyone a great night of boxing again.

“We fight for the good nights and the competition, we want to fight the best. There’s nothing to lose from this, fighting the best is what it is all about.”

While Joshua believes the pair owe it to boxing fans to finally get in the ring and square off, the Briton also questioned the hype surrounding his Manchester rival.

Joshua raised questions around Fury’s intimidation claiming the “Gypsy King” hasn’t been in the deep-end long enough to warrant a fearsome reputation.

“If the sport is lacking so much talent then all you need is feints and movement to be classed as a great of this generation…..

“With hard work, motivation and studying you can overcome that. So what do people see in Fury that is so fearsome, intimidating, that he can’t be touched at the top level?

“I take him as a serious challenger, of course. But resume? It’s taken him a long time to grow.

“His fight with Wladimir Klitschko was his first real challenge and he overcame it, but it took him eight years to build his experience and confidence.

“Then he had two years out and fought Deontay Wilder. He hasn’t been in the deep end for long enough to show me that he can swim there for a long time. You have to continually prove that you belong there. You don’t just come there once or twice.

“For me as a fighter, that’s how you gain my respect.”