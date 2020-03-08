Jono Carroll Shocks Former World Champion Scott Quigg

Jono Carroll claimed the biggest scalp of his career on Saturday by stopping former World champion Scott Quigg in the eleventh round of their super-featherweight clash.

After a fiery build-up to their Manchester showdown, it was the Dubliner who dominated from start to finish.

Carroll’s display forced Quigg’s corner to throw in the towel towards the end of the penultimate round, leaving the British fans favourite pondering over his future.

Carroll lands Quigg upset 👏 Jono Carroll produced a career-best performance to shock Scott Quigg at the Manchester Arena. pic.twitter.com/HMGOQ5NYOu — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 7, 2020

Following the fight, Quigg gave credit to Carroll but claimed he was nowhere near his best and that he doesn’t know where to go from here.

“He was the better man. I was chasing him,” Quigg said.

“Fitness-wise was no problem but my timing wasn’t there. I’m a realist and I don’t kid anyone. This was a must-win fight. At my best, I would have won tonight. On this performance, I don’t know what’s left.

🗣"If this is it, thank you to everyone who's come out to support me throughout my career!" Well Scott, we'd just like to say, if this is it – Thank you for all the entertainment 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/keZcehvL1u — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 7, 2020

“I couldn’t have achieved anymore. I cut no corners. I beat world champions, sold-out arenas. If this is it, thank you.”

Carroll meanwhile praised his opponent claiming Quigg was somebody that he idolised coming up through the ranks.

“In the build-up, I have always said this was my time to shine,” Carroll said post-fight.

“I was here when Scott knocked out Kiko Martinez [in 2015] wishing I could be up on the big stage. This is what dreams are made of. When I was a kid growing up Scott Quigg was one of my idols, he has been in many fantastic fights.

“I’ve been settling down in the gym more, using my jab and not throwing silly shots. I had a lot of potshots today, but I didn’t throw a lot of combinations that had no power. Even when I was pot-shotting, it had snap, it had power. If we didn’t have power in this fight, Scott was just going to walk through my shots.

“There wasn’t one time when I felt I was gassing or was tired and you saw when I had him on the ropes, I still had the power to whack those shots in. Tonight I showed quality.”

The Dublin fighter showed true quality throughout fighting with complete control en route to claiming every single round. Quigg had some success with a few nice body shots in the sixth round, but Carroll was able to up the ante in the seventh and eighth posing questions of opponent’s corner as to whether they would throw the towel in.

The Bury fighter had to endure three more rounds before trainer Joe Gallagher eventually brought a halt to proceedings late in the eleventh round after Carroll landed a crippling left to the body that forced Quigg back onto the ropes.

The win marks the biggest of Carroll’s career to date. After losing his maiden shot at the junior-lightweight world title last year against Tevin Farmer in Philidelphia, the Dubliner will now feel he is ready for another crack at gold.