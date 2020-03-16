IOC Suspends European Boxing Qualifiers Midway Through Tournament

The IOC Boxing Task Force (BTF) has decided to suspend the ongoing European Olympic Boxing Qualifier tournament in London as well as tournaments scheduled for the Americas and the final World Qualifiers in May.

The decision was made earlier today to postpone the rest of the ongoing qualifier tournament in London amid the changing landscape of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak that is wreaking havoc on the world.

A statement from the IOC can be read below:

“The European qualifier, which started on 14 March and was planned to run until 24 March, will be closed after today’s evening session.



“Safeguarding the well-being of the athletes, officials and all other participants is a top priority for the BTF. Since the preparation phase of the event, the BTF has been working in close cooperation with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) – the delivery body of the competition – as well as its stakeholders, its own medical experts and the national health authorities, to set up the necessary precautionary measures.





“The BTF eventually took the decision to suspend the event today, amid increasing global travel restrictions and quarantine measures, in order to allow the participants from over 60 countries to adjust their travel plans and return home.



“The BTF will continue to evaluate the situation daily, aiming to complete the distribution of the remaining Tokyo 2020 boxing quota places in May and June. The BTF’s priority remains the qualification of athletes on the field of play, and it will inform all stakeholders as soon as more information is available.”

IOC Boxing Task Force suspends European qualifier in London and all remaining events until May https://t.co/8Yp4GQSaDK — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 16, 2020

The ongoing tournament in London began two days ago and was due to run until Tuesday of next week with a number of Irish fighters in action across all weight divisions.