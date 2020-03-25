Bob Arum Expects Fury/Wilder Trilogy Fight To Take Place In October

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are still on track to rubber stamp their rivalry this year as Bob Arum expects the trilogy fight to take place in October.

Wilder exercised his contractual right to a rematch after losing his title to Fury following a seventh-round stoppage back in February.

However, as expected, Bob Arum, Fury’s co-promoter with Frank Warren, told ESPN on Tuesday that July’s trilogy fight for the WBC World heavyweight title will not go ahead as planned due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Clearly not,” Arum told ESPN when asked if July 18, was still in place for the trilogy bout.

“We don’t even know if the MGM will even be open by then. You could not guarantee the fighters that the event would take place on that date. We couldn’t convince them or ourselves. ‘Where were they going to train for it? It just made no sense. You just have to take a step back.

“How are you going to sell tickets? It’s absolutely ridiculous to say the fight is on when the Brits can’t even get there.”

The ongoing public health crisis had already wreaked havoc on plans for an MGM showdown in July due to the United States decision to temporarily ban anyone from the UK entering the country.

Fury’s lead trainer SugarHill Steward is based in the US and the champion has held his previous four camps in the country, however, the UK is now officially on lockdown.

Promoter, Arum claimed boxing to be no different from the rest of the world calling on everybody to take a step back. The American did, however, say that they were looking at booking to fight for October.

“Everybody has to take a step back. Boxing is not isolated. It’s part of what’s happening in the world,” Arum said.

“So possibly the fight will be in early October.”