Fury Versus Wilder PPV Buys Up Half A Million On First Fight

The highly-anticipated fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder lived up to all its hype last weekend as the “Gypsy King” recorded a seventh-round stoppage win over the “Bronze Bomber”.

However, according to early signs, it would appear as though the WBC World heavyweight title rematch did not perform as well as expected when it comes to pay-per-view buys.

According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, the fight generated somewhere in between 800,000 – 850,000 pay-per-view buys, short of the 1.1 million buys that was projected.

Sources: The rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury generated in the neighborhood of approxmately 800,000 to 850,000 pay-per-view buys in North America. Best performance – by far – for a heavyweight title fight since Tyson-Lewis in 2002. Wilder-Fury 1 sold around 325K buys — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 27, 2020

Whilst the event may not have been the rip-roaring success in terms of pay-per-view buys it’s important to note that illegal streaming services are sure to have severely impacted these numbers. As well as this the number of buys has reportedly risen by almost half a million compared to Fury’s first clash with Wilder in December 2018.

It is also reported, as per The Athletic, that Saturday night’s rematch was the biggest selling World heavyweight title fight since Lennox Lewis stopped Mike Tyson via knockout in the eighth round.

On the night, Fury outclassed his American opponent. In his corner was former World champion, Andy Lee. Speaking to Second Captains earlier this week, the Irish fighter outlined how Fury had gotten into Wilder’s head.

“I think he went to the bathroom immediately after the weigh-in, he was holding in and I think he’d lost five pounds.

“But I think the weight got to Wilder’s head. Wilder weighed heavier than he ever had before. I’m not sure if that was his actual weight because he weighed in with his shoes and his trousers on. He could easily have had something in his pocket to make him heavier like weights or stuff like that.

“And I think, like, I don’t think Tyson had to do a lot to get inside his head this time.

“When I witnessed Wilder getting wrapped, I had to go in and watch him getting his hands wrapped and they sent someone over to our team. I was just looking at him, really for the first time up close, and he’s not that big of a man.

“You know, compared to Tyson who is just an all-round bigger man. So, I really felt like that wasn’t his exact weight. he wasn’t 273.”