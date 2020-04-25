Eddie Hearn has revealed how he turned down the opportunity to sign Tyson Fury to his Matchroom Boxing stable before the Briton’s well-publicised comeback.

Fury is now the hottest commodity in boxing having comfortably defeated Deontay Wilder in February to claim the WBC heavyweight title. However, many believed that Fury’s career inside the ring was over, including Hearn who almost signed him in November 2017 but backed out of the deal for that very reason.

Speaking on Sky Sports ‘Doing The Rounds’ Hearn was asked which boxer got away with the Londoner immediately naming Fury before regaling the story of how they met in Monaco three years ago before Fury’s return.

“I mean, you could say Tyson Fury. I had a chance to sign him, I was in Monaco, I think I could have signed him.

“I didn’t want to give him the fights that he wanted to take at the time because I thought it was just too much money and the fights weren’t good enough.

“And I probably should have done it, to be honest with you.

“I looked at him and I thought: ‘You ain’t never going to come back anyway, look at the size of you.’

“But how wrong I was. So Fury’s definitely, definitely up there.”

With Fury and Anthony Joshua seemingly on a collision course to face another in an all-British undisputed heavyweight title fight, Hearn told Sky Sports that he isn’t going to let the fight slip away by not taking. However, he alluded to the fact that talks can difficult as Fury has three different promotions behind him.

“There’s three people involved with Tyson Fury – MTK, Top Rank and Frank Warren,” said Hearn.

“They’ve kind of like agreed amongst themselves that all three of those must be there and present when we have a proper chat, so at some point, we will have to talk, and I have no problem on the phone, face-to-face.

“I’m not going to let a fight like that slip away, because we don’t talk.”