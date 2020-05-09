Andy Lee Predicts Outcome Of Potential Fury/Joshua Showdown

Andy Lee has weighed in on the potential undisputed heavyweight title showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

The former WBO middleweight champion claims that Fury is mentally stronger than his fellow Briton and that a potential bout between the pair would be one-sided in Fury’s favour.

Fury is due to face Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight while Joshua is scheduled to face Bulgarian heavyweight Kubrat Pulev. However, with the coronavirus outbreak leading to a number of fight suspensions, speculation is rife that an undisputed title fight involving the British pair could be fast-tracked.

Irish man Lee believes that if the pair were to meet next that Fury would put Joshua away in a similar fashion to what he did to Wilder back in February.

“I think (Joshua) is still an improving fighter,” Lee told The Boxing Show o Sky Sports. “A little bit of inexperience and mentally he’s not as strong as Tyson.

👀 @AndyLeeBoxing: AJ not as mentally strong as Fury 🇬🇧 Tyson Fury's trainer, Andy Lee has his say on an Undisputed fight between @AnthonyfJoshua v @Tyson_Fury #SkyBoxingShow pic.twitter.com/DKnEMDt49V — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 8, 2020

“I think Tyson would beat him in eight rounds. I like Anthony Joshua, I think he’s a great fighter, a great champion.

“I still think it’s a great fight and a great match-up and it’s the only real match-up in the heavyweight division left for both guys, but I think Tyson wins in a similar fashion to what he did to Wilder.”

Lee, who is a cousin of Fury’s, was drafted into the Gypsy King’s camp alongside Javan ‘SugarHill’ Steward ahead of his rematch with Wilder.

On the night, Fury stunned the boxing world by totally outclassing the previously undefeated Wilder en route to a seventh-round stoppage.

Wilder triggered a rematch clause in his contract just days after the fight meaning the pair were set to face off for a third time later this year. However, Lee feels that Wilder’s team should be convincing him to take another fight first in order to build his confidence back up following such a horrific loss.

“Everything is in open play again, whatever fights were made before the lockdown kind of become null and void in that everything is up for renegotiation again,” Lee added.

“If I was in Wilder’s team, I would say ‘take another fight, maybe Andy Ruiz or somebody else, and get a win, get your confidence back up and try to improve then come back and fight Tyson again for the trilogy’.

“If they fight again, I can only see it going the same way, if not even more emphatic for Tyson.”