The fight was originally due to take place in Iceland.

Belfast boxer Steven Ward will fight Strongman Hafthor Bjornsson in Dubai later this month after the venue was changed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Ward was initially scheduled to take on Bjornsson, known to many as ‘The Mountain’ from Game of Thrones, in Iceland but has been switched to the Middle East.

The fight will take place on January 15 and will be available to watch through Bjornsson’s YouTube channel.

Former WBO Intercontinental light-heavyweight champion Ward has moved up to 200lbs for the bout with the 2018 World’s Strongest Man, who weighs close to double that.

Bjornsson is using the Ward fight as preparation ahead of his highly-anticipated clash with 2017 World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall later this year in Las Vegas.

Despite the considerable difference in size and weight, Ward has spoken of his excitement at taking on Bjornsson.

“I’m looking forward to doing something new,” the 30-year-old told British Boxing News.

“I’ve never been in the ring with someone this size, so it will be interesting to see how it pans out.

“Initially it was just going to be some sparring and I was going to help him out with that technical aspect, but it’s escalated from there.

“The next thing we know I’m doing an exhibition with the former World’s Strongest Man!

“I have seen him in the gym twice and he was hitting the bag and moving well for being such a big guy.

“I didn’t expect him to move as well as he did, but he told me he was a professional basketball player at one point, so that explains why he’s got some good agility.

“Training for this has been different. It’s 3 x 3-minute rounds so it hasn’t been the way it normally would be for a camp.

“But I’ve been able to eat a bit more and enjoy training a bit more, so I’m looking forward to it.”

