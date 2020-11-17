Mike Tyson shows off phenomenal transformation before comeback bout

Mike Tyson is looking jacked as he prepares to face Roy Jones Jr on November 28.

Mike Tyson has shared his impressive physical transformation as he nears his highly-anticipated exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson, 54, will step back into the ring for the first time in 15 years against Jones Jr at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on November 28.

And Tyson has flaunted his remarkable figure after re-dedicating himself to boxing with a gruelling training regime – with the former world heavyweight champion decked out in his iconic black shorts.

While ‘the Baddest Man on the Planet’ is no longer the explosive juggernaut of his peak years when he won the heavyweight title aged just 20 after knocking out Trevor Berbick, he has whipped himself into seriously impressive shape before facing former four-weight world champion Jones Jr.

Tyson’s transformation is even more admirable given his revelation that he was 90 pounds over weight at his lowest ebb.

“At one time I was just 90lbs over weight,” he told TMZ Sports.

“I was doing cocaine, I was drinking and I said, ‘Allah if he can stop me from being this way, I’ll change my whole life’.

“And eventually, I got married, my life started to change, and I started working out.

“My brother-in-law said, ‘hey listen. I know you don’t want to fight, but would you fight Bob Sapp?

“Somebody wants to offer you a lot of money to fight him. I said, ‘get out of here, I told you I don’t want to fight anymore’.

“And then I thought about it in my mind and went ‘ding’ – I said I would fight and for some reason, it went from Bob Sapp to somebody else, and this guy, and the next thing you know, I’m fighting Roy Jones Jr.

“I don’t know how this happened. I’m just very grateful that I’m not living the life that I was living before. Allah has blessed for me to be able to do this.”

