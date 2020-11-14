Katie Taylor world title defence to be shown for free across various platforms

Katie Taylor returns to the ring this weekend.

Katie Taylor’s world title defence against Miriam Gutierrez will be broadcast on free-to-air television by Sky Sports this weekend.

Taylor defends her undisputed world lightweight title against Spain’s Gutierrez at Wembley Arena on Saturday evening.

The Bray native is hoping to maintain her undefeated record which currently stands at 16-0 with 6 KOs.

This weekend’s card also features Katharina Thanderz taking on WBC super-featherweight champion Terri Harper and Rachel Ball v Jorgelina Guanini for the vacant WBA bantamweight title.

All three fights will be available to watch on the free-to-air Sky Sports mix, as well as on the Sky Sports website and the broadcaster’s YouTube and Facebook channels, from 7pm.

“This is more ground-breaking news that helps us push women’s boxing to where it needs to be,” said Matchroom Boxing managing director Barry Hearn.

We’re making this Saturday’s Fight Night boxing available to all via multiple digital platforms. 🥊 The triple-header of women’s world title fights will be available on YouTube, Facebook and https://t.co/lzM76c5nIS! 🤩 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 10, 2020

“The momentum of the last few years led by Katie Taylor has been special to watch but we have still got a long way to go. Nights like Saturday change the narrative of the sport, and as I have said before, it’s not men’s boxing and it’s not women’s boxing, it’s just boxing.

“Katie Taylor is a trailblazer and it is only right that she headlines this card on Saturday on a moment that we have all been working towards for a very long time.

“The key is to give these great fighters the platform to become stars and achieve their dreams. Without the support from Sky Sports this would not be possible and I’m so happy that so many people will be able to watch Saturday’s event.”

Read More About: eddie hearn, katie taylor