Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez says he knew Billy Joe Saunders wasn’t going to come out for the ninth round after the Mexican stopped the British fighter in Texas.

Alvarez landed a ferocious uppercut during a dominant eighth-round display, which forced Saunders to remain on his stool as the fight was stopped before the ninth, leaving the Mexican with the WBC, WBA and WBO super-middleweight belts.

After the fight, Alvarez explained how he knew the bout was over after catching Saunders’ right eye with the uppercut.

“I knew it. The truth is, I knew it,” Canelo told DAZN after inflicting the first defeat of Saunders’ career.

“I think I broke his cheek and I knew he wasn’t going to come out.

“I told [trainer] Eddy [Reynoso] he’s not coming out because I broke his cheek, and that was it.”

Alvarez, who said he wants to fight IBF champion Caleb Plant next, denied that he had been troubled by Saunders in front of a 73,126-strong crowd at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, a record indoor crowd for a boxing event in the United States.

“No, I was winning round by round,” said the 30-year-old, whose only defeat came at the hands of Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

“The truth is as I told you. My fight would develop after six or seven rounds. But I started getting adjusted really quick. I knew that this was going to be the final round.

Eubank Jr. mocks Saunders

Meanwhile, Chris Eubank Jr openly mocked his rival Saunders’ defeat while challenging Alvarez.

Eubank Jr and Saunders share a bitter rivalry with the former losing his unbeaten record in 2014 when Saunders overcame him via split decision.

“Canelo, if you want a Brit to give you a real fight, I’m ready and waiting,” Eubank Jr posted on social media, having earlier revealed that he’d won his £10,000 bet on an Alvarez win.

Eubank Jr is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Marcus Morrison, which marked a triumphant return to the ring for the 31-year-old after a 17-month absence.

🤣😂🤣💵💸💵 Canelo if you want a Brit to give you a real fight… I’m ready & waiting 👊🏽😎 — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) May 9, 2021

