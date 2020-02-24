“It Will Happen” – Hearn Confident Of Bout Between Joshua And Fury

Promoter Eddie Hearn has said a unification fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury “will happen” with talks already underway.

Joshua is currently the reigning WBA ‘super’, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion after his victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in their rematch in Saudi Arabia in December.

Fury, meanwhile, claimed the WBC heavyweight belt following his defeat of Deontay Wilder with a seventh-round stoppage over the weekend.

Talks are already underway for Joshua to face Kubrat Pulev in the IBF mandatory title defence at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but speaking to Sky Sports News, Hearn confirmed that he has already spoken to the 30-year-old about the possibility of an all-British unification bout against Fury.

“He’s promoted by Bob Arum predominantly. Frank Warren is also involved, MTK are his management company. I’ve spoke to Top Rank and I’ve spoke to MTK straight after the fight.

“Everybody is very clear on this. Everybody wants this fight – Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, MTK, Top Rank, Frank Warren, Matchroom.

“I promise you this fight will happen. If we have to fight (Kubrat) Pulev, we’ve got to beat Pulev, and if he has to fight Wilder, he’s got to beat Wilder again. Both of those things will happen. Fury will beat Wilder again and Joshua will knock Pulev clean out, despite Bob Arum telling us very differently.

“You will get this fight. We will do everything that it takes to make this fight.

“When are we ever going to get the chance of two British world heavyweight champions fighting for the undisputed title against each other? It’s never happened before, it will never happen again. We’d be clowns, we’d be idiots if we didn’t make this fight. We believe we win the fight, they believe they win the fight, so let’s see it.”