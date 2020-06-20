Katie Taylor Fight In Jeopardy As Amanda Serrano Pulls Out

Katie Taylor’s highly-anticipated showdown with Amanda Serrano is once again on the rocks due with the Puerto Rican pulling out of the scheduled bout.

The nine-time world champion was due to face Taylor in Eddie Hearn’s back garden as part of the Matchroom’s Fight Camp series, in the buildup to Dillian Whyte’s fight against Alexander Povetki, which was provisionally scheduled for August.

However, due to a dispute over negotiations, the fight will not go ahead according to Serrano’s camp.

“On four occasions, Amanda has signed on for the fight,” said Serrano’s manager and trainer Jordan Maldonado.

“She signed to fight in late 2019 in New York, but Taylor opted to move up in weight. Then we accepted the fight for early 2020 in the same city, but Taylor’s team thought they needed more time to train and it was moved to May 2 in England.

“But then a month and a half later, the COVID-19 pandemic came and it was moved to the 4th of July; all this, accepting a purse not up to par with the magnitude of the fight. But since Amanda wants to make history for Puerto Rico, we happily accepted.

“Now they’re offering us the fight for August but removing almost 50% of Amanda’s purse. However, they are taking less from Taylor. We understand there is a situation around the world with COVID-19 and there are changes in the boxing platform, but big fights are big fights.

“Many important fights are delayed until fans can come back to attend the events. If we accept this new offer, we’d be creating a new negative precedent in female boxing, after so many women have worked so hard to heighten the level of the sport”.

In the lengthy statement, Serrano also added that she will not back down until she is offered a reasonable purse.

“Currently, I’m being offered a very low purse, as if I was starving to death.

“Throughout my career, I’ve sacrificed earnings to stay active in boxing, but now my achievements speak for themselves and I’m staying firm.”

Serrano has a record of 38-1-1 and has won titles in seven different weight divisions, a record in the sport.

Taylor, who has a professional record of 15-0, defeated Serrano’s sister Cindy at the TD Garden in Boston in October 2018.