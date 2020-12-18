An incredible clip from a decade ago reveals how Tyson Fury nearly got knocked out by a 20-year-old Anthony Joshua

Joshua and Fury are slated to face off in 2021 in what would be a tantalising clash, but it wouldn’t be the first time that the two boxing behemoths have collided in the ring.

Tyson Fury appeared on BBC Radio5 Live in an interview with Mike Costello and Steve Bunce back in 2010. A then 22-year-old Fury outlined just how impressed and outgunned he was against an amateur status Joshua.

“I came up yesterday from Manchester and I went down to Finchley Boxing Club,” Fury explained on the call.

“I sparred with the ABA Champion, Anthony Joshua. He’s red-hot him. He’s very good.

“He’s very good. To be honest with you, I thought I’m only going to take it easy because he’s only an amateur and he probably won’t spar again if I go mad. He’s rushed out at me… BASH, he gave me a big uppercut right in the point of the chin. If I had a bit of a weak chin like David Price, I’d have been knocked out for a month.”

At the time, ‘AJ’ was still three years away from turning professional and a good two years away from winning his Olympic Gold at London 2012.

Despite his young age, Fury was quick to notice the youngster’s prowess and his capacity for greatness.

“He’s very, very, very good. He’s only young, watch out for that name! Anthony Joshua. He is one prospect for the future,” he added.

“I’m a good prospect. I rate myself as one of the top heavyweights in the world. He came out at me for three rounds and he gave me a beating.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, an amateur’s killing me!’ The kid’s only 20, and I’m a handful myself, but for him to put up a good performance like that against a top prospect in me, I think he’s one for the future. I would say he’s the best amateur boxer in this country, super heavyweight, by a mile.”

Fast forward 10 years and the British pair are dominant heavyweights both in the British and global boxing scene.

The two are set to face off twice in 2021 — the first fight is expected to take place away from UK soil, with Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia both being mooted but the final details are yet to be ironed out.

