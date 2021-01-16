Mike Tyson claims he’s willing to die in the ring to achieve ‘God status’

“I’m just born to do this man.”

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has said that he would be willing to die in the ring for the sport he dearly loves.

The two-time former world heavyweight champion has reinvigorated his love for boxing aged 54 and put up an impressive fight against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match last year.

Tyson spoke with Brendan Schaub from The Food Truck diaries and revealed how he was hoping to fight again in Dubai. The American also spoke of boxing’s significance to his life.

“I’m born to do this. I’m born to do this, ’til I reach God status. I’m just born to do this man,” said Tyson.

Schaub quizzed Tyson as to how he planned to achieve said status.

“Dying (in the ring). That’s real talk man,” Tyson replied.

“That’s real talk. I don’t even know why I became this way. This is just what it is, this is how I’m built. I don’t know why.”

This isn’t the first time that the 54-year-old has spoken openly about death. Last year, he explained how he’s let go of the fear of dying in an interview with The Sportsman.

“Yeah. I don’t fear it (death),” he revealed.

“Living might be more complicated than dying to me.

“The belief of it. I don’t know if it’s true. Because living takes a lot of courage. Without the courage, you can’t handle living.

“Living is a journey; living is a struggle. People have everything and they still can’t do it, they struggle. We take ourselves too seriously.

“We think we’re somebody. Who the f**k? We’re nothing! We come from sh*t; we think we’re special! Fame is sh*t.

“I knew there was a possibility that I could die during training, during a fight. I knew that.

“But I wasn’t scared, because I thought if anybody was going to die, I would do the killing.”

Read More About: mike tyson