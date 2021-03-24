“He doesn’t punch fast.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has said that Anthony Joshua will not be able to “f**ing touch” Tyson Fury during the upcoming summer bout.

Tyson admitted that while he admires Joshua, he believes that the 31-year-old could face “trouble” due to his lack of punching speed.

Tyson on Fury vs Joshua.

Tyson, speaking in an interview with The MacLife YouTube channel claimed that Fury would prove to be “too elusive” for Joshua.

“You know I love f***ing Joshua. But Tyson is too elusive, he’s not gonna hit him,” the 54-year-old said.

“Listen, we’re keeping it honest, right? I like Joshua. I like Joshua a lot, right?

“Maybe he punches harder than… (Deontay) Wilder. He doesn’t punch faster than Wilder.

“If he doesn’t punch faster than Wilder, he’s not gonna f**ing touch this guy. That’s just what I see.

“He punches hard, but he doesn’t punch fast. If Tyson Fury can get away from Wilder’s fast punches, Joshua might be in trouble.”

Eddie Hearn.

Tyson’s prediction stands in stark contrast to boxing promoter Eddie Hearn‘s statements earlier this month. Hearn claimed that Joshua would “do a job” on Fury during their fight.

“He is training, sleeping, resting. I want to rein him in for a rest,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“He is so focused. Although he’d tell you that he’s training just to improve as a fighter, I know that all he’s thinking about is Fury.

“He’s working on the plan to beat this guy and become undisputed.

“I love the work he’s doing, the improvements he’s making, the mindset. He has the mindset of a winner, of a champion.

“Fury is a fantastic fighter but AJ will do a job on him. The preparation starts now. Don’t think Fury isn’t doing the same. This may be the biggest fight of all time.”

