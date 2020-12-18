Youtuber Logan Paul explained how he set up next year’s bout against Floyd Mayweather in a Youtube video

Logan Paul is set to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on February 20, 2021, and it all started with a meet and greet opportunity on Fanmino.

On one occasion, Mayweather allowed fans to chat with him for a price and Paul hopped onto the line to throw down the gauntlet to the undefeated champ.

“You down to fight me?” Paul asks two minutes into the video.

“If you’re a real fighter, yeah,” Mayweather replies.

“The thing is, you know who I am, but I don’t know who you are.”

Paul fights back by insisting that Mayweather knows exactly who he is as they frequent the same gym and that they’ve shaken hands multiple times before.

But Mayweather was having none of it saying: “That don’t mean I know who you are. There’s 1000 people on the internet!”

The Youtuber taunts Floyd stating that he’s losing his memory and jokes about his ‘1000 people’ statement.

Paul continues to push Mayweather to agree to a fight saying:

“What I want to do is create the biggest f**king fight the world has ever seen.” “Without you, I can do that,” replies Mayweather “You already know, this ain’t what you do. You play boxing, but I fight for real. You know that.” Paul fights back saying: “OK, show me. You don’t need to know who I am but I know this will be one of the biggest fights in the history of the internet, ever. There is no bigger headline.” At this point in the video, it looked like ‘Money’ had enough and asked to be moved onto the next caller with Paul claiming that he “got under his skin a little bit”. A couple of weeks later, the 25-year-old Youtuber received an official contract to fight Mayweather in the ring next year, much to his surprise. “None of this is comprehensible,” he told Food Truck Diaries. “This makes no f**king sense. “My manager, [this] is months ago, comes up to me, he says ‘Logan would you fight Floyd Mayweather?’ “I go, ‘I mean yes I would, but why are you asking me that question? Like go do something else, this makes no sense, how is that going to be a thing ever?’ “I think a month later, he approached me with a contract. He said ‘If you sign here, you’re going to be fighting Floyd Mayweather.’ “I said ‘Sure Jeff, I’ll sign your fantasy contract. Like f**k you, why would this ever happen?’ “I signed it, and then after just months and months of going back and forth and figuring out dates, we had three different dates, and how to announce it, and just like the strategy behind it. “It finally came to fruition, and this event that supersedes everything I’ve ever done in my life, is finally solidified.”

Read More About: floyd mayweather, Logan Paul, money