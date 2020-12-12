Katie Taylor has her say on Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao

Katie Taylor believes Conor McGregor would struggle in a boxing ring against Manny Pacquiao.

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is set to return to UFC action next month in a rematch with Dustin Poirier, but the 32-year-old MMA star’s manager Audie Attar recently claimed that McGregor and Pacquiao would meet later in 2021.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has already faced off against boxing great Floyd Mayweather and lost, and Taylor believes the fight against ‘Pac Man’ could likely have a similar outcome.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Taylor stressed that beating a boxer of Pacquiao’s calibre would be a challenge but if any mixed martial artist could manage it, it’s McGregor.

“It’s hard to look past the likes of Manny Pacquiao,” Taylor said.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

“I’m obviously a huge McGregor fan, he’s been a huge supporter of me, but it’s very hard to see past the boxers in those situations.

“The likes of Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather are the two best boxers of our generation.

“But if anyone can do it, I guess Conor McGregor can. He’s got the best mindset and a great mentality. He has such a winning mindset.”

Elsewhere, there has been talk that Taylor could welcome former UFC featherweight champ Cris Cyborg to the ring next year as part of a crossover bout. The Bray native is confident of her ability to get the better of the Brazilian fighter, however.

“I think Cyborg is the bigger fighter in that situation,” Taylor said.

“She’s probably regarded as a stronger fighter against me so that obviously favours her, but regardless of who I’m stepping into the ring with I’m always going to favour myself.

“Every time I step into the ring, I expect to come out as the winner, so that’s not going to change against Cyborg.”

Read More About: audie attar, cconor mcgregor, katie taylor, manny pacquaio, pac man, the notorious