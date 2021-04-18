Jake Paul secures stunning first round knockout victory over Ben Askren

“I’m a real fighter.”

YouTube star Jake Paul has secured an impressive victory over retired MMA fighter Ben Askren with a knockout punch in the first round.

The result handed Paul the third consecutive win of his pro-boxing career at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Last month, Paul hit out at Askren during their pre-fight press conference, claiming that he would “end” the ex-MMA fighter’s career.

“This is boxing versus MMA, and you’re going to see the difference,” Paul said.

“You’re going to see the difference of a wanna-be fighter, a guy who choked in the Olympics, a guy who choked in the UFC, and now a guy who is going to choke against Jake Paul.

“I’m going to end this guy’s career.”

And on Saturday, Paul stuck to his word by subduing Askren in a commanding fashion. The 24-year-old social media star predicted a first-round knockout before the fight and he managed to do just that with a powerful right-hand jab.

After taking the hit, Askren managed to get back onto his feet but appeared to be wobbling and the referee controversially decided to not let him continue.

The decision handed Paul the win with less than two minutes on the clock.

Paul, speaking with MMA Junkie after the fight, claimed that the referee “saved” Askren by preventing him from continuing the bout.

“Of course he’s going to protest it, just like every f**king fighter who loses does,” Paul said.

“Lucky for Ben Askren, because I had another big motherf**king right hand coming for him, and he would’ve been unconscious for a lot longer than that. The ref saved him.”

In another interview with Triller, Paul described himself as a “real fighter” following his victory.

“I told you I was going do it in the first round,” Paul said.

“It’s been four months. I’ve been in training camp every day. This is the craziest moment of my life.

“I told you I’m a real fighter. I don’t know how many times I’ve got to prove myself that this is for real.”

