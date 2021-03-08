Eddie Hearn makes bold prediction for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight

Share and Enjoy !

“He’s working on the plan to beat this guy and become undisputed.”

Reputed boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has made a bold claim regarding the highly-anticipated bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Hearn believes that Joshua “will do a job” on Fury in their upcoming battle and he added that ‘AJ’ was “working on a plan” to beat ‘The Gypsy King’.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury.

Joshua is set to face off against Fury in the ring later in the year, in what has been billed as one of the biggest fights in recent history.

The bout is expected to take place in the summer, but a specific date is yet to be named for the clash.

While the organisers had reportedly planned to conduct the event in June, the UK’s current lockdown restrictions may force the fight to be postponed to July.

Eddie Hearn on Joshua.

Hearn spoke with Sky Sports and revealed that Joshua has been demonstrating the “mindset of a winner” in his preparation for the Fury fight.

“He is training, sleeping, resting. I want to rein him in for a rest,” the 41-year-old revealed.

“He is so focused. Although he’d tell you that he’s training just to improve as a fighter, I know that all he’s thinking about is Fury.

“He’s working on the plan to beat this guy and become undisputed.

“I love the work he’s doing, the improvements he’s making, the mindset. He has the mindset of a winner, of a champion.

“Fury is a fantastic fighter but AJ will do a job on him. The preparation starts now. Don’t think Fury isn’t doing the same. This may be the biggest fight of all time.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, eddie hearn, tyson fury