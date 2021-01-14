“You’re an absolute disgrace to yourself.”

Irish boxer Dylan Moran responded to Jake Paul’s criticism of him and challenged the Youtuber to a bout at Floyd Mayweather’s gym in Las Vegas.

Earlier this week, Paul took to Instagram to insult Moran, who’s been serving as Conor McGregor’s sparring partner ahead of his fight with Dustin Poirier.

Moran holds a 15-1 record as a pro and Paul attached footage of his one defeat along with his video message.

“Conor’s taking easy fights. But he’s been sparring in Ireland!” he says in the video.

“He’s been boxing, going against some phenomenal, exciting Irish talent.

That clown @jakepaul is now calling @pro_dylanmoran out.

Brilliant!

Dylan will take you apart inside 1 round.

Ready to go. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/sGpEllX1VU — Conor Slater (@ConorSlater9) January 11, 2021

“This kid must be really good, because Conor’s a ‘good boxer’ right? And then we looked this kid up!

“Ladies and gentlemen, presenting to you: the big, bad, exciting Irish talent – Dylan Moran, the kid that Conor McGregor is sparring against. Take a look!”

In the aftermath of the video, McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh came out in support of Moran and hit back at Paul claiming that the American should to be prepared to throw in the towel after a round if he ever faces off against Moran.

Moran responds to Paul.

On Wednesday, Moran took to Instragm to send his own reply to the famous Youtuber and he threw down the gauntlet to the 23-year-old.

“Jake, I just watched your interview,” he revealed on Instagram.

“You are one thick, ignorant fool. I don’t even know what to say about you.

“You’re an absolute disgrace to yourself, America.

“The best thing to happen over that way was Donald Trump. I hope he gets back into power and builds an even bigger wall to keep you and all your clowns behind it.

“Now Jake the last few weeks we’ve watched you online disrespecting fighters, good people, asking for fights, shouting offers.

“This is my offer to you. I’ll come to America today, tomorrow or any other day. Me and you go to the legendary Floyd Mayweather’s gym and we’ll get in the ring – doghouse rules.

“Let’s see how that works out for you. I will rip your head off Jake. We are not the same. You make videos for a living, I fight.

“You’ve put it out there and everybody wants to see it, so we’re all waiting on your reply.”

