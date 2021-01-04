Cristiano Ronaldo shuts down mates who mocked boxer Andy Ruiz Jr

Cristiano Ronaldo defended Andy Ruiz Jr when his friends poked fun at his figure.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo did not appreciate it when his friends joked about boxer Andy Ruiz Jr’s body and was quick to shut down their comments.

Ruiz, 31, sent ripples throughout the boxing world when he produced a stunning upset in by beating Britain’s Anthony Joshua in their world title fight at the Madison Square Garden in 2019.

However, the ‘Destroyer’ went into his December 2019 rematch with ‘AJ’ at an excessive 128kgs as he lost the world titles on points in Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz hasn’t fought since his defeat to Joshua and is working to restore his physique as he eyes a return to the ring in 2021.

Ronaldo spoke with boxing star Gennady Golovkin about Ruiz’s physical condition in the DAZN docuseries Parallel Worlds.

Ronaldo revealed that felt that Joshua was “one of the best” fighters around while Ruiz was “good”.

‘Triple G’ also agreed with Ronaldo when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner explained that preparation is much more important than one’s body shape.

“That’s what I was talking about with my friends, because they made fun of him and told me to look at Ruiz’s fat body,” Ronaldo said.

“I would tell them, ‘Listen, the body doesn’t matter. What matters is preparation.'”

Ruiz meanwhile has partnered with Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso and insists that he’s on his working hard to get back onto the right path.

“I’m working hard preparing for whoever is next,” he said.

“It’s hard. I’ve never done this in my entire life. I never lifted weights. I never had a physical trainer like them. It’s time to run. It’s time to get it back. It’s time to work hard.”

Ronaldo admitted a couple of weeks ago that he preferred watching combat sports over football in his spare time and his comments in this interview highlight his class and respect for his fellow sportsmen and women.

