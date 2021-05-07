“The world is watching.”

Conor McGregor has offered his opinion regarding the massive brawl that broke out between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather on Thursday.

McGregor hit out at Mayweather over his behaviour, claiming that the American fighter’s actions were “embarrassing”.

Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather is slated to fight Logan Paul on June 6 in Miami. Ahead of their bout, the duo attended a media event on Thursday.

However, things didn’t exactly go according to plan after the multi-weight world champion got embroiled in a furious brawl with Logan’s younger brother Jake.

Jake was seen confronting Mayweather in front of the cameras before grabbing the 44-year-old’s baseball cap, which resulted in an angry clash.

Following the tussle, Jake posted a video to his Instagram page where he is seen getting a tattoo to mark the aforementioned clash.

Conor McGregor criticises Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor, who fought and lost to Mayweather back in 2017, criticised the undefeated American fighter over his “embarrassing” actions.

“What the f*** is Floyd at? The kid curled up, didn’t fight back once, and Floyd is still running around acting the tough guy,” McGregor wrote in an Instagram post.

“The kid actually just pulled this shambles of a situation Floyd is in out of the drain for him. He should thank him. It’s embarrassing! Pro to pro it’s embarrassing.

“He will not scratch $10m for this fight and he knows it. It was cancelled once already. The world is watching this on Twitter.

“He’d fight a half-decent pro and command $20m upwards, yet it’s this s***. Whatever way you spin this, it’s sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or f*** off mate. Slap head!”

Floyd Mayweather speaks up after brawl.

Mayweather spoke with The Athletic after his clash with Paul and explained that he didn’t want to be “disrespected”.

“I don’t want to be disrespected. You can’t keep touching me and disrespecting me,” Mayweather said.

“Jake Paul wanted some attention, and he got it and so did I.

“It’s all about entertainment. I want to give the people something fun to look forward to. For the last year and more, it’s been all about the virus. We need to all step past that and have fun again.”

