“It’s unreal what she’s doing.”

Undisputed two-division champion Claressa Shields has overtaken lightweight world champion, Katie Taylor, to go atop ESPN’s boxing pound-for-pound rankings for women.

Shields’ last bout against Marie-Eve Dicaire resulted in a decisive victory for the American and the win made her the first undisputed champion in two different divisions in the modern era.

Claressa Shields.

Earlier in the month, Shields faced off against Dicaire in the ring and ended up making history in the process.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist dominated the Canadian fighter, earning a unanimous decision victory with three perfect scores of 100-90.

The win allowed Shields to retain her WBC and WBO junior middleweight titles while also claiming Dicaire’s IBF crown and the vacant WBA world title.

Taylor, meanwhile, was last seen in action against Miriam Gutierrez back in November.

The Bray native ended up with a convincing win over the Spaniard, retaining her status as the undisputed world lightweight champion.

ESPN rankings.

ESPN released their list of women’s boxing pound-for-pound rankings (via Irish boxing) and Taylor had dropped down to second place after Shields leapfrogged the Irishwoman.

ESPN boxing analyst and ex-two division champion Timothy Bradley Jr. made the decision to move Shields to the top spot because of her “unreal” achievements.

“She’s now a unified champion in two different divisions,” Bradley told ESPN.

“It’s all about being great and taking risks and Claressa Shields is always willing to prove how great she is inside the ring, and winning another undisputed championship is unreal.

“It really is — it’s unreal what she’s doing. It’s not an easy thing to do, and to do it in the short amount of fights that Claressa has under her belt — it’s remarkable.”

The full list has been outlined below:

#1 Claressa Shields

#2 Katie Taylor

#3 Jessica McCaskill

#4 Amanda Serrano

#5 Delfine Persoon

#6 Christina Hammer

#7 Mikaela Mayer

#8 Cecilia Braekhus (tie)

#8 Daniela Bermudez (tie)

#10 Terri Harper

