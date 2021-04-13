“I do real fights.”

Undisputed two-division champion Claressa Shields has claimed that she would “whoop Jake Paul’s a**” in a potential fight.

Shields also described Jake and his brother Logan as “clown shows” and believes that what they do isn’t “real boxing”.

Jake Paul.

Paul’s first foray into the boxing landscape was against fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib back in January 2020 which Paul ended up winning with a knockout.

His second matchup was against former NBA player Nate Robinson in November of last year, which also resulted in a victory for Paul.

Now, the 24-year-old YouTuber is set to face off against retired MMA fighter Ben Askren on Saturday, 17th April in Atlanta.

“This is boxing versus MMA, and you’re going to see the difference,” Paul said during the fight press conference last month.

“You’re going to see the difference of a wanna-be fighter, a guy who choked in the Olympics, a guy who choked in the UFC, and now a guy who is going to choke against Jake Paul. I’m going to end this guy’s career.”

Claressa Shields on Jake Paul.

Shields, however, doesn’t believe that the fights featuring the Paul brothers can be classified as “real boxing”.

“I think Jake Paul and his brother (Logan) are more like clown shows, to be honest. But they’re making money, they’re using their platforms, but it’s not real boxing,” Shields said via the MyBettingSites.co.uk blog.

“Respect to them for training, I guess – but I’d much rather see Mike Tyson versus Evander Holyfield or something.

“I don’t want to see Floyd (Mayweather) beat up Logan Paul but Floyd can do whatever he wants, he’s accomplished everything so he gets to call his own shots – it’s just something I don’t want to see.

“No-one’s ever mentioned an exhibition to me because they know I do real fights – I would whoop Jake Paul’s a** though, just because he thinks boxing is easy.

“I saw him do an interview recently where he said Youtube is harder than boxing. What – being a Youtube star is harder than being a boxer?

“Do you understand what it takes to become a boxing world champion? I have trained (for) more than 800 days. Putting up a video, for one it’s free.

“You just post this s**t, the internet is doing the hard work, you’re not doing nothing. So for him to say YouTube is harder than boxing, I was like man, people are giving him a platform to say all kinds of dumb stuff.”

