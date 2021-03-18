Canelo Alvarez describes YouTuber fights as a ‘lack of respect’ to the sport

“This isn’t a joke either.”

WBA super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez has hit out at the recent trend of YouTuber fights and described it as a “lack of respect” to the sport.

Alvarez also warned YouTubers that boxing is a “risky” sport and claimed that the aforementioned movement is fuelled “based on money”.

YouTuber fights.

YouTuber fights started as a means for the video-sharing platform’s most famous creators to settle their differences in the ring.

The trend officially began in February 2018 when Olajide Olayinka Williams, better known as KSI, decided to fight fellow YouTuber Joe Weller in London.

The bout, which was won by KSI, was a commercial success, drawing a sell-out crowd, as well as over 20 million views on YouTube.

In the last few years, several more bouts have taken place involving well-known YouTube stars such as brothers Jake Paul and Logan Paul.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson believes that the recent fad has been positive for the sport.

“Well listen, my ego says so many things,” Tyson said at a post-fight press conference.

“But my reality is, they help boxing so much; boxing owes these YouTube boxers some kind of respect.

“They should give them some belts because these guys make boxing alive. Boxing was pretty much a dying sport, UFC was kicking our butt.

“Now we got these YouTube boxers, with 25 million views. Boxing is going back thanks to the YouTube boxers.”

Canelo on YouTuber fights.

Canelo appeared on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson Podcast and criticised the recent craze. Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo translated for Alvarez during the interview.

“He said anybody can do whatever it is that they desire, but he says boxing’s no joke,” Cejudo quoted Canelo.

“Nate Robinson, he says he had no reason to become a professional boxer, I mean look at him, he says, they left him half dead after that fight.

“This isn’t a joke either.”

‘Lack of respect’.

In a separate interview, Alvarez also voiced his displeasure over the growing trend and claimed that it is “all about the money”.

“You know, it’s all about the money,” Canelo told TMZ.

“You know, I don’t criticise [the Paul brothers]. This is a very risky sport, and if you go up there, it’s very risky.

“I truly believe that it’s a lack of respect. It’s all based on money. It’s all for money.”

Read More About: canelo alvarez, Jake Paul, Logan Paul, mike tyson, Nate Robinson