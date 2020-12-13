Anthony Joshua has revealed what boxing legend Floyd Mayweather had to say to him following his victory over Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua fended off Pulev to successfully defend his titles after regaining them against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia last year.

In the aftermath of the fight, the 31-year-old superstar left the ring to embrace Mayweather who turned up to spectate the fight, much to the surprise of fans.

In a video posted on Youtube, the British champion revealed that Mayweather told him that boxing is a game of “chess, not checkers”.

The Brit added that he is “learning every day” and that he was staying true to himself.

“What can I say, this is the fight game, at the same time I’m not in competition with anyone apart from myself,” he said.

“I’m staying true to myself, learning every day, I get older, I get wiser, I learn that this boxing game is chess and not checkers.

“I play a smart game and I make the right moves at the right time.

“Round nine, I got the knockout and onto the next.”

Speaking to Sky Sports before the match, Mayweather made it clear that he held ‘AJ’ in high regard.

“It’s always good to see some great boxing.

“The UK is a great place, so many great fighters. I am proud of Anthony Joshua, and it’s lights, camera, action.

“He is one of the best heavyweights out there. Got a gold medal before. His career is going great, he is a hell of a fighter.

“Anything can happen in the sport of boxing, one shot can change it all. He is a great fighter, hell of a guy a gentleman and I respect his craft.”

