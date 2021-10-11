Tyson Fury victory puts end to Drake and Versace curses

Fury ends Versace and Drake curses.

Following Tyson Fury’s 11th round knockout victory against Deontay Wilder, Versace and Drake have had their curse statuses revoked.

The Versace curse came into being in recent years, particularly amongst the MMA community, following losses from Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal.

McGregor had worn Versace robe prior to his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, which was his first loss in the lightweight division, Israel Adesanya had worn a Versace robe prior to his first career loss against Jan Blachowicz and Jorge Masvidal had an impressive win streak ended by Kamaru Usman following his experience with the cursed garment.

The fear that that the curse had leaked into boxing also began following Billy Joe Saunders’ loss to Canelo Alvarez in their bout to unify the belt. Fury has now become the first fighter in recent years to dispel the supposed curse after his defeat of Deontay Wilder on Saturday night.

The Drake curse hit a number of high-profile sportspeople.

While the Drake curse has supposedly already ended, it had amassed quite the number of supposed victims during its existence.

After being linked with footballers like Jadon Sancho, Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang, Sergio Aguero and Layvin Kurzawa, Drake’s presence appeared to be problematic with some tough losses occurring for their teams afterwards. For example, after posing a photo with Drake, Kurzawa was part of the PSG team that suffered a 5-1 defeat against Lille.

Drake’s curse even appeared to seep into college sports in America with the Kentucky Wildcats’ strong reputation for winning championships being damaged in recent years and the Alabama Crimson Tide also suffering a tough defeat despite a strong run of form prior to their affiliation with the rapper.

The curse was even rumoured to have affected Drake’s own team, the Toronto Raptors. However, they ended that by being crowned NBA champions in 2019.

While this theme did stretch into the combat world, with the infamous Drake curse being linked to Conor McGregor mixed with the Versace curse for his Khabib Nurmagomedov fight, Max Holloway was actually the one to break the curse when he defeated Brian Ortega at UFC 231.

Prior to Fury v Wilder, Drake had posted a video in support of the Mancunian saying, “This is a video for the most psycho man I know – he’s mad in his head but he’s the nicest guy. The Gypsy King, the scariest man in boxing. I wish you the best of luck. You got there, do what you do.” He followed on from this by saying “I am looking forward to seeing the end result this weekend. Wishing you the best always. I’ll see you on the other side…f*** them.”

Fury responded with “Trust me Drake, once I’m done with him he’ll be running through Alabama with his woes! God Bless You.”

Fury even joked about the curse after his victory at the weekend by posting on Instagram, “@ChampagnePapi curse? No such thing pal.”

Other fighters that had been on the receiving end of the curses had also shown their support, with Jorge Masvidal tweeting “@Tyson_Fury is special and I’m a fan for life.” and Conor McGregor saying, “Congrats Tyson and Paris. Me and Dee are so happy for you and the kids.”

McGregor was sure to praise both fighters and added that they were both winners adding, “Happy Sunday now today with the cheddar and the memories. God Bless.”