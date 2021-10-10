Tyson Fury slams Deontay Wilder for lack of sportsmanship after epic knockout win

Fury beats Wilder in battle for the ages.

Tyson Fury accused Deontay Wilder of showing a lack of sportsmanship after the pair’s epic Las Vegas bout ended in victory for the Manchester-born boxer.

The Gypsy King knocked Wilder out in the 11th round to retain his WBC Heavyweight crown, in a fight that many are ranking as one of the most thrilling of all time.

In what was a topsy-turvy encounter, Wilder was knocked down in the third round before Fury was floored twice in the fourth.

The gruelling battle continued apace, with Fury knocked the American down again in the 10th before finally landing the match-winning blow in the 11th.

"He said, I don't want to show any sportsmanship or respect. I said no problem."@Tyson_Fury on what was said between him and Deontay Wilder after the fight! 😳#FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/OtUS1oGrep — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 10, 2021

Tyson Fury: Deontay Wilder is an “idiot”.

Afterwards, Fury said that when he approached Wilder post-fight, the 35-year-old wasn’t in any mood to congratulate him on his success.

“I just said ‘well done’ and he said ‘I don’t want to show any sportsmanship or respect’ and I said ‘no problem,'” Fury told BT Sport.

“I’m very surprised. Sore loser. An idiot. To be a top fighter, you’ve got to show guts and respect and he couldn’t do it tonight.”

🏆 THE GYPSY KING 👑 What a fight! What a finish! What an ending to an epic trilogy 🔥 Arise, @Tyson_Fury! 🤴#FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/6nfs2AqlyF — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 10, 2021

Tyson Fury: “I’m the best of my era.”

Fury was in no doubt as to the significance of last night’s win saying: “I’m now the greatest heavyweight of my era, without a doubt.

“I have proved time and again that I can never be written off,” he added. “I didn’t have my best performance but I pulled it out of the bag when it needed to be done.

“Look what I’ve done. I came to America for my last six fights, I fought the most devastating puncher in the history of our sport (Wilder), not once, not twice but three times.”

One man who will be keeping a close on on Fury will be Oleksandr Usyk, who defeated Anthony Joshua in London a fortnight ago.

“I will watch it for sure and I am curious who wins. I will fight with whoever holds the last belt. I don’t care if it is Wilder or Fury,” the Ukrainian said.

Read More About: deontay wilder, tyson fury