Michael Conlan reacts as 2016 Olympics defeat named among “suspicious” fights

Michael Conlan has reacted to the news that his defeat to Vladimir Nikitin at the 2016 Olympics has been named as one of seven to 10 “suspicious” matches.

The aftermath of Conlan’s defeat has gone down in Irish sporting infamy, as the Belfast boxer called out Aiba, amateur boxing’s governing body, as being “f*cking cheats.”

Investigation finds Conlan fight to be suspicious.

“They’re known for being cheats,” Conlan seethed in a live interview with RTE. “Amateur boxing stinks from the core right to the top. It’s about whoever pays the most money.”

An investigation into boxing at the 2016 Olympics in Rio has identified the Nikitin v Conlan fight as one of seven to 10 “suspicious matches where bout manipulation is likely to have taken place.”

Professor Richard McLaren, who has previously probed doping allegations against the Russian Federation, is expected to reveal more details at a press conference in Lausanne on Thursday.

Conlan has reacted to the news this evening, quoted tweeting a Guardian article with the words: “Wow, shock horror! @Olympics can you post me my medal now?”

Wow, shock horror! @Olympics can you post me my medal now ? 🤣 https://t.co/J0XdBBEpdx — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) September 29, 2021

Michael Conlan has since turned professional.

The now professional boxer’s defeat to Nikitin at the bantamweight quarter-final stage in Brazil denied him the opportunity to fight for his second Olympic medal.

He previously won bronze in the flyweight division at the 2012 games in London.

Since making his professional debut in 2017, Conlan remains undefeated after 16 fights. His most recent victory saw him defeat fellow Irishman T.J. Doheny on points in Belfast back in August.

Michael Conlan feels Rio events worked in his favour.

Conlan has previously told Pundit Arena that he credits his experience in Rio with helping him to gain fans at the beginning of his professional career.

“You have to look at how well I’ve been promoted and how well known I am (since Rio),” he told us back in 2019.

“Basically doing nothing in the sport of note, you know it’s crazy I’m able to sell out Madison Square Garden, the theatre on my debut and then do it again the following year.

“Getting these events from the start of my career, whereas other fighters, who have to get built up and have to build and build their fanbase. I had a fanbase straight away; I think that’s from what happened in Rio.

“A lot more people know me; the Irish public know me because I was f*cked over. I think it worked in my favour.”

