Deontay Wilder’s trainer on boxer’s post-Tyson Fury plans

Malik Scott advises Deontay Wilder to forget about boxing.

Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott has claimed he doesn’t want the fighter to talk about boxing for “quite some time” following his loss to Tyson Fury.

In an interview with ESNews, Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott claimed that he would like Wilder to rest up before discussing anything boxing related.

Malik Scott: I want him to get some rest.

Scott said, “I really don’t want Deontay talking about boxing or doing anything with boxing for quite some time, I want him to get some good rest after this.”

He explained that he believes Wilder deserves some rest after returning to training for this fight so soon after his previous bout.

“After the last fight, he was so worked up over the time in training and was excited, he never really got to rest. He deserved a good rest and I’m going to make sure he gets it. I’m going to head down to Tuscalusca in a few days to spend some time with him.”

Scott explains Wilder handshake snub.

In the interview, Scott also shared his thoughts on Wilder’s controversial decision in refusing to shake Fury’s hand. Scott explained that he believed that Wilder’s issues regarding Fury weren’t resolved in that fight and that he still maintains his strong beliefs about the victor.

“Deontay looks at Fury as a man he had serious issues with concerning things that he felt and certain allegations he had seen with his own eyes. Tonight after they released all that energy he still felt the way he felt.”

Previous cheating allegations.

The issues in question had been related to beliefs that Fury had cheated in their previous bout after tampering with his gloves, despite the lack of proof coming out afterwards.

Fury also responded to the allegations in the lead up to the fight by saying: “I ask the question, if I only won because I cheated, what was the point of changing everything and doing all this other work?”

He followed this by saying “You’re in denial and you’re getting knocked out. Do yourself a favour and retire, your legacy’s in bits, all the excuses, you’ve been destroyed. No one’s even believed you, everyone’s laughing at you. You’re a weak man.”

Following his hospital release, Scott also revealed that things went smoothly with the doctor and that Wilder was allowed to return to his hotel to recover with a busted lip, a broken hand and either a broken finger or knuckle.

