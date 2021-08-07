Everything you need to know as Kellie Harrington fights for Olympic gold

The Irish boxer goes for gold on Sunday morning.

Kellie Harrington will compete in the women’s lightweight final at the the Tokyo Olympics early on Sunday morning Irish time, with the Dubliner standing on the verge of history.

Here are all the details you need to know for the Olympics final, including start time, odds and TV information.

Who is Kellie Harrington fighting in the Olympic final?

Harrington will fight Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil.

What is at stake for Kellie Harrington?

Harrington has already guaranteed herself at least a silver medal but securing gold would lift her into the pantheon of Irish Olympic greats.

Katie Taylor‘s victory in the inaugural women’s lightweight final in 2012 is still seen as one of Ireland’s greatest sporting moments and Harrington has the chance to become just the third Olympic gold medalist in the weight class.

Incredible Kellie, all the way to gold!! 🥇 https://t.co/kolB7KiAEA — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) August 5, 2021

What time is Kellie Harrington fighting and how can I watch it?

Harrington v Ferreira will begin at 6am Irish time and the fight will be broadcast live on RTE 2 and the RTE Player.

How has Kellie Harrington done at the Olympics so far and what are her chances of getting gold?

Harrington began her Olympics campaign by beating Rebecca Nicoli of Italy on July 30th. She then went on to defeat Imane Khelif of Algeria before a semi-final victory over Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand.

The 31-year-old Harrington isn’t the favourite on Sunday morning, with Paddy Power offering odds of 7/4 for her to prevail. Ferreira can be backed at 2/5.

How is Harrington coping with the pressure?

What pressure? Harrington has shown little sign of stress in her post-fight interviews in Tokyo and has even managed to get ‘Hakuna Matata’ trending due to her references to the famous Lion King quote.

It means no worries and that’s exactly the vibe that Harrington gives off.

'Regardless of the colour of the medal, to have the support of the people back home, to put a smile on the nation's face'@kelly64kg is thinking of those at home after win#tokyo2020 #RTESport #boxing 📺 Watch live – https://t.co/SCtsUOcA5U 📱 Updates – https://t.co/Q8rz8T2O5t pic.twitter.com/Sag2k6joMG — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 5, 2021

The whole of Ireland will be behind Harrington on Sunday morning. Bring it home, Kellie.

