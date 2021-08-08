Close sidebar

Kellie Harrington: Katie Taylor leads congratulations as Ireland rejoices in Olympic gold

by James Fenton
Ireland is celebrating gold for Kellie Harrington.

Ireland is rejoicing this morning after Kellie Harrington won lightweight boxing gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Dubliner defeated Beatriz Ferreira at the Kokugikan Arena to become to third Irish boxer to win Olympic gold after Michael Carruth in 1992 and Katie Taylor in 2012.

The fight began at 6am Irish time and the hub of the celebrations was Portland Row in Dublin’s north inner city, where Harrington’s family are based.

After the unanimous victory was announced, the family emerged from their home to join in the celebrations and to express their pride in an interview with RTE.

President Higgins congratulates Kellie Harrington.

Tributes to Harrington have come from far and wide, with President Michael D. Higgins saying: “My warmest congratulations to Kellie Harrington on winning her gold medal at the Olympic Games. Hers is an exceptional achievement, and she is an inspiration for us all.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin posted: “Congratulations Kellie Harrington on winning gold for Ireland in an epic Olympic final. Brilliant fight. Your family, community and country overjoyed for you.”

Kellie Harrington joins exclusive club.

Meanwhile, Carruth and Taylor, Harrington’s fellow Olympic gold medalists, took to Twitter to offer their congratulations.

Carruth wrote: “I am so so happy and proud this morning. What an amazing fight! Enjoy the celebrations, welcome to the club champ,” with Taylor saying: “OLYMPIC CHAMPION!!! Outstanding Kellie!”

Celebrations in Dublin.

The celebrations are sure to go on long into the day as the scale of Harrington’s achievement sinks in.

This is the moment that those watching on a big screen in Portland Row found out that their neighbour was an Olympic champion…

Harrington’s medal is Ireland’s second gold at the Tokyo Olympics after Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan won the men’s lightweight double sculls in rowing.

A moment that the people of Ireland will never forget. Take a bow, Kellie Harrington.

