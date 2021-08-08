Kellie Harrington: Katie Taylor leads congratulations as Ireland rejoices in Olympic gold

Ireland is celebrating gold for Kellie Harrington.

Ireland is rejoicing this morning after Kellie Harrington won lightweight boxing gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Dubliner defeated Beatriz Ferreira at the Kokugikan Arena to become to third Irish boxer to win Olympic gold after Michael Carruth in 1992 and Katie Taylor in 2012.

The fight began at 6am Irish time and the hub of the celebrations was Portland Row in Dublin’s north inner city, where Harrington’s family are based.

After the unanimous victory was announced, the family emerged from their home to join in the celebrations and to express their pride in an interview with RTE.

President Higgins congratulates Kellie Harrington.

Tributes to Harrington have come from far and wide, with President Michael D. Higgins saying: “My warmest congratulations to Kellie Harrington on winning her gold medal at the Olympic Games. Hers is an exceptional achievement, and she is an inspiration for us all.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin posted: “Congratulations Kellie Harrington on winning gold for Ireland in an epic Olympic final. Brilliant fight. Your family, community and country overjoyed for you.”

“My warmest congratulations to Kellie Harrington on winning her gold medal at the Olympic Games. Hers is an exceptional achievement, and she is an inspiration for us all.” #Tokyo2020 @sportireland @TeamIreland — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) August 8, 2021

Congratulations #kellieharrington on winning gold for Ireland in an epic Olympic final. Brilliant fight. Your family community and country overjoyed for you. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 8, 2021

Kellie Harrington joins exclusive club.

Meanwhile, Carruth and Taylor, Harrington’s fellow Olympic gold medalists, took to Twitter to offer their congratulations.

Carruth wrote: “I am so so happy and proud this morning. What an amazing fight! Enjoy the celebrations, welcome to the club champ,” with Taylor saying: “OLYMPIC CHAMPION!!! Outstanding Kellie!”

I am so so happy and proud this morning. @Kelly64kg what an amazing fight! Enjoy the celebrations, welcome to the club champ 🇮🇪☘️🥊 — michael carruth (@michaelcarruth2) August 8, 2021

Celebrations in Dublin.

The celebrations are sure to go on long into the day as the scale of Harrington’s achievement sinks in.

This is the moment that those watching on a big screen in Portland Row found out that their neighbour was an Olympic champion…

Harrington’s medal is Ireland’s second gold at the Tokyo Olympics after Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan won the men’s lightweight double sculls in rowing.

A moment that the people of Ireland will never forget. Take a bow, Kellie Harrington.

last one. been awake forever. absolutely worth it, gold or silver. #kellieharrington was always a champion. #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/LG7lnT3E8l — Peter Hayes (@AtPeterHayes) August 8, 2021

Read More About: gold medal, katie taylor, kellie harrington, Michael Carruth, Tokyo Olympics