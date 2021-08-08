Kellie Harrington in disbelief as she watches celebratory scenes back home

Kellie Harrington wins gold for Ireland.

Ireland woke up early today to watch Kellie Harrington win Olympic gold in women’s lightweight boxing, with the fight in Tokyo starting at 6am Irish time.

Harrington defeated Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil with a unanimous decision to become only the third Irish boxer to win Olympic gold after Michael Carruth and Katie Taylor.

Neighbours gather in Dublin.

The victory sparked joyous scenes from Japan all the way back to Portland Row in Dublin, where the Harrington family emerged onto the street to celebrate with neighbours and friends.

Earlier on, the community gathered around a big screen watch the fight and hear the official announcement that Harrington was now an Olympic champion.

Kellie Harrington watches joyous scenes in Ireland.

Nearly 10,000 miles away, once she had time to let her achievement settle, Harrington was shown how much her medal meant to everyone back home by RTE’s Jacqui Hurley.

Looking closely at a phone, the 31-year-old can be heard to say “look at my ma!” before the scale of the celebrations began to sink in. A speechless Harrington then covers her mouth as she tries to take it all in.

“I didn’t even think anyone would be up watching” Kellie Harrington reacts as @RTEsport’s @jacquihurley shows her the scenes from home as she boxed her way home to Olympic gold 🥇🇮🇪 What a moment… We’re not crying, we just have something in our eye… #TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EmCzwdPLYC — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) August 8, 2021

Tributes pour in for Kellie Harrington.

Harrington’s victory has led to tributes from the sporting world and beyond, with President Michael D. Higgins posting: “Warmest congratulations to Kellie Harrington on winning her gold medal at the Olympic Games. Hers is an exceptional achievement, and she is an inspiration for us all.

Meanwhile, Carruth and Taylor, Harrington’s fellow Olympic gold medalists, took to Twitter to offer their congratulations.

Carruth wrote: “I am so so happy and proud this morning. What an amazing fight! Enjoy the celebrations, welcome to the club champ,” with Taylor saying: “OLYMPIC CHAMPION!!! Outstanding Kellie!”

Kellie Harrington had us tearing up 😭 pic.twitter.com/G8rkrff9Zr — Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021

In her post-fight interview, Harrington acknowledged the support she had been receiving from Ireland, saying that she knew the nation was behind her this morning.

She added that her achievement was the “stuff of dreams” and that she’s been “like a fluffy pigeon going around, I’m that grey at this stage.”

Ireland take home four medals from Tokyo.

Harrington’s gold brings Ireland’s medal count at the Tokyo Olympics to four.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan won gold in the men’s lightweight double sculls in rowing, just a day after the women’s coxless quartet of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty won bronze.

The tally is rounded off by Aidan Walsh’s bronze in men’s welterweight boxing.