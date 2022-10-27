Eddie Hearn reveals moment he thought Katie Taylor was going to knock him out

Eddie Hearn feared Katie Taylor would knock him out.

Eddie Hearn felt as though Katie Taylor was going to knock him out when he suggested that she headline an all-female fight card.

The Bray fighter is one of the biggest names in professional boxing as a whole, not just on the women’s side of things, and she made this clear to Hearn when he came to her with a suggestion a couple of years ago.

Eddie Hearn: “I was really excited.”

“It was about two years ago and DAZN came to us and said, ‘We’d like to headline Katie Taylor on International Women’s Day with a full female card,” the promoter told talkSPORT on Wednesday.

“I was really excited. I thought, ‘Wow, that would be incredible for Katie and the sport’. I went and sat down with her, and she looked at me like she was going to knock me out.

“She said, ‘I don’t want to box on an all-female card. I want to headline a card. Forget male or female, just because I’m good enough, I’m entertaining enough and because of my achievements,” he added.

FIGHT WEEK!! @KatieTaylor defends her Undisputed World titles in London this Saturday on a big card with @_JordanGill v @MartnezKiko in a World title eliminator, @elliescotney_ for the European Title, @BoxerCully in a big one, @JohnnyFisherBox & his army & much more @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/eDOKtHDMh8 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 24, 2022

“I took a lot from that.”

“I really took a lot from that. The great thing to take away from women’s boxing is that it is there in its own right. For many, many years it’s been politically correct to make sure that we showcase women’s sports.

“Unfortunately, if it’s not good enough or if it doesn’t have the commercial longevity potential, you’re just going to see it fade away. Now, a lot of women’s sport is there because it is entertaining, it’s commercial and that’s going to give it longevity.”

Katie Taylor v Carabajal.

Hearn was speaking just weeks after Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall headlined an all-female card at the O2 Arena in London.

This coming Saturday, Taylor will step in the ring with Argentinian boxer Karen Carabajal, in a fight that tops a bill that contains both male and female fighters.

You can read more about Taylor’s upcoming bout, as well as details on how to watch it in Ireland, via this link.

Read More About: eddie hearn, katie taylor