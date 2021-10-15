Deontay Wilder congratulates Tyson Fury in lengthy social media post

Deontay Wilder congratulates Tyson Fury.

Deontay Wilder has taken to social media to offer congratulations to Tyson Fury after the pair’s fight in Las Vegas last weekend.

Fury defeated Wilder by an 11th-round knockout in what was an enthralling end to a trilogy that had boxing fans gripped.

Despite seemingly refusing to shake Fury’s hand afterwards, Wilder clearly retains a high level of respect for the Mancunian, as he showed with a message to his social media followers on Thursday.

“Wow, what a hell of a night!” Wilder posted. “I would like to first and foremost thank God for allowing me to give the world another part of me that’s driven with passion and determination.

“I would like to thank my team and my fans for sticking by my side through this long process. I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t disappointed in the outcome but after reflecting on my journey, I now see that what God wanted me to experience is far greater than what I expected to happen.

Deontay Wilder: Memories will last forever.

“We didn’t get the win but a wise man once said the victories are within the lessons. I’ve learned that sometimes you have to lose to win. Although, I wanted the win I enjoyed seeing the fans win even more.

“Hopefully, I proved that I am a true Warrior and a true King in this sport. Hopefully, WE proved that no matter how hard you get hit with trials and tribulations you can always pick yourself up to live and fight again for what you believe in.

“Last but not least I would like to congratulate Tyson Fury for his victory and thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever.”

Fury responded with a handshake emoji and the words ‘the greatest trilogy of all time’ and many boxing fans are sure to agree.

🤝 The greatest trilogy of all time. https://t.co/iTWfgU6BfE — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 14, 2021

Wilder and Fury fought three times over the course of 34 months, with the latter coming out on top twice after their first bout ended in a split draw.

