Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk fight confirmed for September

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will face off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday, September 25th, it has been confirmed.

The bout will see Joshua risk his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against mandatory challenger Usyk at the home of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

September 25th I will step down from my throne to engage in battle 👑 pic.twitter.com/YIYcqNywuQ — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) July 20, 2021

“The date is set and we are fully locked in,” Joshua said. “September 25, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, I put it all on the line again and it’s time to defend my crown.

“We are two Olympic gold medallists who have fought our way to the top and never avoided challenges.”

Eddie Hearn added: “Olympic Gold v Olympic Gold, Unified World Heavyweight Champion v Undisputed World Cruiserweight champion. The belts go up in the air in front of over 60,000 at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sept 25!!”

Olympic Gold v Olympic Gold, Unified World Heavyweight Champion v Undisputed World Cruiserweight champion. The belts go up in the air in front of over 60,000 at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sept 25!! #JoshuaUsyk @anthonyjoshua @258mgt @matchroomboxing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZvYwjDQq77 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 20, 2021

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opened in 2019 on the site of the old the old White Hart Lane ground.

The venue has a capacity of 60,000 but it’s thought that by the end of September, vaccination proof may be required for people who wish to attend sports events of 20,000-capacity or more.

“The stadium is exceptional, the atmosphere will be electric,” Joshua added. “I’m honoured to be the first person to fight in such an awe-inspiring venue. The stage is set and I am ready to handle business.”

Ukrainian Usyk was the undisputed cruiserweight champion from 2018 before vacating the titles in 2019 to move up to heavyweight.

He won heavyweight gold at the London Olympics in 2012, the same year that Joshua won gold in the super-heavyweight division.

