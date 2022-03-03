Tyson Fury is certain on retirement after Dillian Whyte with one special exception

Tyson Fury maintains certainty on retirement from competitive boxing

While many would have expected Tyson Fury to wait until he had the opportunity to unify the belt, Fury claims that his fight against Dillian Whyte will be his retirement bout.

“This is the final countdown of The Gypsy King. Hollywood awaits. This is my retirement fight,” said Fury on The MMA Hour.

“100,000 people at Wembley, All-British world title fight, the return of the Mac after four years, back to the UK, this is it. Going out on a high, retiring on top.”

In Fury’s time fighting, he has achieved some impressive feats and wants to make sure he goes out on top with his undefeated streak intact.

“Two-time world champion and I’ll have made eight defences of the lineal championship, never to lose a fight and to go down as only the second heavyweight in history to ever retire unbeaten.

“Me and Rocky Marciano, does it get any better than that.”

A comeback

When asked if there was any chance of a comeback, Fury admitted that it could be tough to say he’ll never be back and while money was no longer an issue for the heavyweight, a good payday wasn’t anything to be scoffed at.

“You can never say never. If I’m away for five, ten years and I know I can come back at any time and retire all the bums out there like I did before.

“I’ll do it if the money’s right.”

An immediate return didn’t look too appealing to Fury, however, as he claimed that Anthony Joshua wasn’t a tempting option anymore and that Oleksandr Usyk’s absence due to war meant that bout wasn’t likely to take place anytime soon.

While it may be a surprise that he wasn’t willing to hang on for the Joshua fight, Fury may have been right to do so as the lack of a unification bout could mean the fight is pointless for Fury.

“They’re all bums and they’ve done nothing apart from one’s come up from cruiserweight and beat a bodybuilder and the bodybuilder cost us all a tonne of money.”

.@Tyson_Fury tells @arielhelwani his upcoming fight against Dillian Whyte will be his retirement fight 👀 #TheMMAHour “Hollywood awaits… Going out on a high. Retiring on top.” ▶️ https://t.co/jDxxthbieQ pic.twitter.com/t3lIQCKcKZ — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 2, 2022

The exception

While his competitive boxing career may be coming to an end, there was one caveat to the idea as Fury revealed a fight with Francis Ngannou will be a crossover fight.

“I don’t class that as a real boxing fight. That’s not a boxing fight, that’s going to be a special fight.

“That will be in a cage with 4oz gloves, in Los Vegas at The Raiders’ stadium.”

