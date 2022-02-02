Tyson Fury went ‘berserk’ after Anthony Joshua demands

Anthony Joshua asking for more money to step aside didn’t go down too well with Tyson Fury.

Anthony Joshua has long been the one holding Tyson Fury back from gaining a few extra belts in his professional career and with unification looking like it was only a fight away, Joshua seems to have thrown another spanner in the works.

Following a loss to Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua held the right to an instant rematch for his titles. While this was going on, however, Fury won his third fight in Deontay Wilder, putting that saga to bed.

Now that Fury is free from that, however, he is set to fight Dillian Whyte and Joshua is set to rematch Usyk. The issue here came from Fury attempting to skip this step and go straight for unification against Usyk, a deal that seemed to be going smoothly until Joshua wasn’t happy with the money being offered to step aside.

Frank Warren

Fury’s manager, Frank Warren, claimed that Fury went berserk when Joshua called looking for another more money when the deal already seemed set.

“Tyson’s a big man, he can speak for himself. He don’t need me to tell you,” Warren said to IFL TV.

“But that’s what it was. I got a call off him [and] he was going berserk saying, ‘No, forget about it!’”

Warren explained that asking form more money after an already lengthy procedure was too much for Joshua to ask of Fury.

“What stopped this fight from happening, this deal from happening, was at the last minute was AJ came in and asked for another $5m.

“And Tyson said, ‘Enough is enough. I don’t want to hear anything, I don’t want to talk about it anymore.’

“Everybody worked hard to get it where it was, but when he asked for that extra money; it’s the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

