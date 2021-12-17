Tyron Woodley’s barber’s advice is why he’s ready for Jake Paul bout

Tyron Woodley reveals barber advice.

While speaking to ESPN MMA, Tyron Woodley revealed that it was actually his barber that taught him an important lesson that made him ready to accept a rematch with Jake Paul on short notice.

After Paul’s original bout with Tommy Fury was called off, Woodley decided to step in as he was ready to do so.

“I listened to some good advice, actually, randomly from my barber. My barber randomly cuts (musician) Roddy Ricch’s hair and he told me that every single time he cut his hair he’ll do four or five songs in the studio,” he said.

“He records four or five songs in the studio. He records music every single day and I’m like ‘Damn, really?’ I actually asked him and he said (to Ricch), ‘Damn man, you don’t ever get tired?’ He said, ‘Nah, this is what I do. You think Lebron James don’t play basketball every day, he don’t train every day? If I want to stay at the top of what I do I’ve got to train at it every day.'”

Being prepared.

Woodley claimed that constantly training had never been how he operated. When Woodley wasn’t preparing for a fight he would just enjoy his time off.

“Us fighters, especially mixed martial artists, in the early 2000’s, felt like we needed a break. ‘Oh, I had a long training camp, let me go on vacation.’

“I came into the game around that time and maybe they were training so crazy that since there wasn’t a lot of science and it was just, kill the hell out of your body and your training partner and that should make you better for a fight but maybe they needed a break.

“I was a part of that era where if I was taking these long breaks or if I had an injury that required surgery it kept me out, I was not training for nothing.”

Woodley claims that there are two elements that had him ready for Jake Paul following on from the advice.

“One, I decided that I wanted to train to get better, so, no matter what I did I would be better.

“Two, I never felt like that fight (Paul vs Fury) was going to happen, I told my coaches I didn’t feel like this fight’s going to happen, let’s stay ready let’s get prepared.”

