Why Tommy Fury doesn’t see Jake Paul getting any better

Tommy Fury doesn’t expect Jake Paul to look any better in his next fight or the one after that unless he makes an important change.

Tommy Fury wasn’t overly impressed with Jake Paul’s latest performance against Tyron Woodley and while the knockout was definitive, he doesn’t think Paul looked any better than in their first fight.

“He goes on through all his videos and interviews that he’s been getting better, he’s been training like a trojan but I know, I’ve been doing this a very long time and you can’t get better in the gym,” said Fury on The MMA Hour

Unless Paul starts taking fights with actual, experienced boxers, Fury is convinced his skill level will remain where it currently is.

He continue: “You can get somewhat better but the only way you get better is through fighting and he’s not had the experience, nowhere near enough.

“I know this and that’s why he’s probably not gonna look any different in his next fight or the fight after that because, in this game, you need experience.”

While many fans and pundits have began giving Paul credit for his recent performances against fighters, Fury is of the opinion that Paul needs to fight a boxer or stop claiming that he is one.

“A man who’s never had an amateur contest or a real boxing contest, he’s not going to get any better.

“You can spar as much as you want, you can train as much as you want. The only way you get better is by going through them ropes and I know this and any fighter will tell you that.

“If people could spar every single day and get better that way, everyone would be a world champion, wouldn’t they? Because everyone does a hundred rounds in the gym.”

As much as Paul has now experienced his fair share of high profile boxing events, the inexperience of his opponents is enough for Fury to think that the bout would go his way if it could be rescheduled.

“It’s about getting through the ropes, in front of a crowd and everything and putting your skills on.

“He’s just had nowhere near enough experience and I knew that when this fight was coming out. ‘Oh I’ve trained hard for six, seven months.’

“You can train as hard as you want. Unless you’re getting through those ropes you’re not gonna get any better and that’s just the way it is.”

